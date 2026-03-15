On CCTV, Speeding Scorpio Mows Down Woman in Navi Mumbai, Drags Her Under Vehicle | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth driving a speeding Scorpio ran over a young woman walking on the roadside, dragging her under the vehicle, and then crashed into multiple vehicles, leaving her seriously injured.

The victim was rushed to MGM Hospital in Belapur, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Incident captured on CCTV

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which shows the woman walking peacefully along the roadside in the Arranger Corner area of Sector 8, Belapur, moments before the speeding Scorpio strikes her from behind, dragging her under the car and crashing into multiple vehicles.

After striking the woman, the Scorpio crashed into several vehicles in the area, including a two-wheeler, an auto-rickshaw, and two to three parked cars, causing significant damage and triggering panic among people in the vicinity.

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The vehicle reportedly went out of control, leading to the chain of collisions. A case has been registered at Belapur Police Station against the 19-year-old driver and his friend. Further investigation is underway.