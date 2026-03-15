Updated 15 March 2026 at 16:26 IST
On CCTV, Speeding Scorpio Mows Down Woman in Navi Mumbai, Drags Her Under Vehicle
A 19-year-old man lost control of his speeding Scorpio in Navi Mumbai, ran over a young woman walking along the roadside, dragged her under the vehicle, and crashed into multiple other vehicles.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth driving a speeding Scorpio ran over a young woman walking on the roadside, dragging her under the vehicle, and then crashed into multiple vehicles, leaving her seriously injured.
The victim was rushed to MGM Hospital in Belapur, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Incident captured on CCTV
The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which shows the woman walking peacefully along the roadside in the Arranger Corner area of Sector 8, Belapur, moments before the speeding Scorpio strikes her from behind, dragging her under the car and crashing into multiple vehicles.
After striking the woman, the Scorpio crashed into several vehicles in the area, including a two-wheeler, an auto-rickshaw, and two to three parked cars, causing significant damage and triggering panic among people in the vicinity.
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The vehicle reportedly went out of control, leading to the chain of collisions. A case has been registered at Belapur Police Station against the 19-year-old driver and his friend. Further investigation is underway.
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Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 15 March 2026 at 16:26 IST