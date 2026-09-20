NIA Arrests Two More in PNB Saharanpur Fake Currency Racket

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested two key accused in connection with the alleged circulation of counterfeit currency notes through a Punjab National Bank (PNB) currency chest in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mukesh Kumar and Rajendra Kumar, both residents of Saharanpur. According to the agency, the duo are close associates of Adesh Choudhary, who was earlier arrested in the case, and are themselves central figures in the conspiracy.

According to reports, the two played a major role in the plot to push fake currency notes via the PNB currency chest located in Civil Lines, Saharanpur. The NIA confirmed the arrests in a statement, describing them as key accused in the ongoing investigation into the counterfeit currency network.

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The case, initially registered by UP Police following the recovery on August 29, 2026, led to the suspension of three bank employees and was taken over by the NIA on September 3, 2026.

