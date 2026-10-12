NIA Attaches Property Used To Harbour Pakistani LeT Terrorists in Srinagar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar belonging to an accused in a case which relates to a cross-border terrorist conspiracy involving the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The property, belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama Gas, was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (P) Act, 1967, after obtaining the requisite prior approval of the Director General, NIA.

Based in Danihama village in the Hazratbal area in Srinagar, the property is attached in a case (RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU) linked to the cross-border terrorist conspiracy involving LeT.

NIA said the investigation has established a direct nexus between the property and the terrorist conspiracy, as the premises were allegedly used for harbouring Pakistani terrorists and concealing incriminating material connected with the terror network.

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The case was originally registered on March 31, 2026, at Zakoora Police Station in Srinagar, and was subsequently taken over and re-registered by NIA.

NIA said its investigation has exposed "a network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly working in coordination with LeT handlers to facilitate the infiltration, movement, shelter and logistical support of Pakistani terrorists for carrying out attacks against government establishments, security forces and civilians."

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A search conducted on April 6 this year at the residential premises of Ghulam Mohammad Mir at Danihama, Hazratbal, Srinagar, led to the detection of two suspected Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib, who were allegedly associated with LeT. An explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material were also recovered and seized from the premises.

The anti-terror agency said its investigation further revealed that "the accused had knowingly provided his residential premises as a haven for the terrorists and had allowed the property to be used for facilitating their activities."