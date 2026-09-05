NIA Chargesheets 13 Accused in Ghaziabad Espionage Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in connection with the Ghaziabad espionage case, alleging that they illegally accessed sensitive areas and transmitted photographs and videos containing geo-tagged information to entities based in an enemy country.

The chargesheet was filed before the Special Court, NIA, Lucknow, in case RC-01/2026/NIA/LKW under Sections 61(2) and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Sections 13, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused chargesheeted by the agency are Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Sameer alias Shooter, Durgesh Nishad, Naushad, Gagan Kumar, Vivek, Shivraj, Meera Thakur and Shane Iram alias Mahak.

The NIA said a Detailed Investigation Report against five juveniles in conflict with the law had already been submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Ghaziabad, on May 18.

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The case was initially registered as FIR No. 76/2026 on March 14 at Kaushambi Police Station in Commissionerate Ghaziabad under Sections 61(2) and 152 of the BNS and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act. During the investigation, Section 18 of the UA(P) Act was added.

So far, 21 accused have been arrested in the case, the agency said.

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According to the NIA, its investigation has established that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit illegal acts and serious offences allegedly prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

The agency alleged that the accused illegally trespassed into, approached and accessed prohibited and sensitive areas of vital importance, installed spy cameras and transmitted sensitive information, including photographs and videos with geo-tagging, to entities based in an enemy country.

The accused also allegedly facilitated such enemy-state-linked entities in procuring and using Indian SIM cards for unlawful activities, the NIA said.

The agency further alleged that the accused actively assisted in obtaining photographs and videos of sensitive installations along with their precise GPS coordinates, which it said had the potential to endanger the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of the country.

The case was transferred to the NIA in April 2026 after the Centre directed the agency to take over the investigation, citing the alleged transmission of sensitive information to suspicious entities operating from abroad and the need to uncover the larger conspiracy.

The NIA's case records identify RC-01/2026/NIA-LKW as a case concerning the making of videos of railway stations, security force establishments and cantonment areas and their transmission to suspicious individuals.