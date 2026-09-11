NIA Court Issues Fresh Non-Bailable Warrant Against Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed

NIA Court in Jammu has issued fresh non-bailable warrant against Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed. This is second such warrant issued against Lashkar Chief in less than two months time by Jammu NIA Court. Warrant has been issued for supplying weapons, money and directions to terrorists operating in Kashmir valley. Earlier warrant was issued in July this year for his role in Pahalgam terror attack case in which NIA named him as main mastermind.

NIA Jammu Court in its order said, "Keeping in view the fact that the accused person is at large and the Investigating Agency has not been able to procure his attendance in the ordinary manner, this motion is allowed. As such a general warrant of arrest (Non-bailable) is issued against the accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed S/o Kamal Ud Din R/o Sargodha Punjab Pakistan and is forwarded to DIG, NIA Jammu for execution of the warrant as per procedure prescribed under law".

NIA told court that during the investigation conducted so far, it came to light that accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed S/o Kamal Ud Din R/o Sargodha Punjab Pakistan, a designated terrorist vide UAPA 1967 is founder of proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba is operating from Pakistan and providing weapons, money and directions to terrorists operating in Kashmir valley. The information is gathered that the said terrorist at present is in Pakistan and deliberately evading his arrest to escape from the clutches of law.

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The case involves the J&K Police arresting a terrorist during Naka checking at Gujar Tent Pandach. One Chinese grenade and 15 live rounds/cartridges were recovered from him. According to preliminary interrogation, the said terrorist was identified as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat of Srinagar. An FIR No. 24/2026 U/s 23 UA (P) Act 1967, U/s 7/25 of Arms Act, 1959 & U/s 4 of Explosive Substance Act, 1908 was registered at P/S Zakoora.