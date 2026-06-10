NIA Court Issues Proclamation Against Hizbul Chief Salahuddin, Three Others In 1996 Case

Srinagar: A special NIA-designated court in Srinagar has issued a proclamation against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and three associates in a 1996 terrorism case, after repeated warrants failed to secure their presence.

The order, passed by Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA Manjeet Rai, pertains to FIR No. 05/1996 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar. The case invokes Sections 121 and 121-A of the Ranbir Penal Code for waging war and conspiracy against the State, alongside provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Enemy Agents Ordinance.

The accused named in the proclamation include Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin of Soibugh Budgam, Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan of Anantnag, Sher Mohammad alias Bahadur alias Riyaz of Bandipora, and Nasir Yousuf Qadri of Bemina Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the court observed that warrants issued earlier could not be executed as the accused were allegedly absconding. Reports from police stations, field staff, and local representatives confirmed they were not residing at their native addresses and were deliberately concealing themselves to evade arrest.

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“It stands established that a warrant of arrest has already been issued against the accused persons by this Court on 26.02.2026 and forwarded for execution through the police hierarchy,” the order read. “The requirements for issuance of a proclamation under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 are thus fully attracted. Accordingly, the application is allowed.”

The proclamation directs all four accused to appear before the court on July 14 at 10 AM, failing which further legal action under law shall follow.

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However, the development carries significance beyond legal procedure, as Salahuddin remains one of the dreaded terrorists linked to Kashmir’s insurgency. Once a candidate in the 1987 Assembly elections on a Muslim United Front ticket, he crossed into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after his arrest and release. He later rose to head the Hizbul Mujahideen and the United Jihad Council.