NIA Cracks Down on BKI-Bishnoi Terror Network, Chargesheets 23rd Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken another major step toward dismantling the terror-gangster network in India. On Monday, the probe agency filed a fresh chargesheet against an additional accused linked to the 2022 terror conspiracy case involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

This latest development marks the 6th supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Court.

Who is the Accused?

The newly named accused, Arjit Kumar, who also goes by the alias Ajit, faces serious charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

With Arjit's inclusion, the total number of individuals chargesheeted in this high-profile case has reached 23. Out of these, law enforcement agencies have arrested 20 suspects, while three others are still on the run.

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The Unfolding Investigation

The roots of this case trace back to August 2022, when the Special Cell of the Delhi Police originally registered the matter. Recognizing the national security implications, the NIA subsequently took over the investigation to uncover the full scope of the conspiracy. The core of the case revolves around a massive terror-gangster nexus involving the Bishnoi syndicate and the proscribed BKI, which allegedly aimed to unleash a wave of terror across India.

Forged Passports and International Escapes

According to the NIA's findings, Arjit played a specific role in the network. The probe reveals that he allegedly conspired with his co-accused to provide logistical support to gang members, helping them execute criminal activities within the country and secure safe passage abroad.

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