NIA Cracks Down On Human Trafficking: Dunki Route Kingpin Arrested For Sending Man Illegally To US

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a key accused involved in a human trafficking case, who allegedly sent a resident of Punjab to the US via the infamous dunki route in December 2024. According to the NIA, the victim, who was illegally sent to the US, was later deported back to India. An investigation was launched on the complaint of the victim and accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Goldie, a resident of New Delhi's Tilak Nagar, was arrested in the case.

According to the NIA, the victim, a resident of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, was sent to the US via the infamous dunki route in December 2024. The victim had paid around Rs 45 lakh to the accused agent for illegal immigration. During the arduous journey, the victim was allegedly beaten, exploited, and robbed of dollars by Goldie's associates.

A case was registered by the victim before the Punjab Police, which was later taken over by the NIA on March 13. The NIA investigations revealed that Goldie operated without necessary licenses or permits, using the dunki route to send the victim to the US via Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. The victim was deported back to India by US authorities on February 15, and subsequently filed a complaint against Goldie.

The officials stated that the NIA's arrest of Goldie is a major step in cracking down on human trafficking.

What Is The Dunki Route

The dunki route is an illegal immigration technique used by human traffickers to smuggle individuals into countries like the US, UK, and Canada. This path involves multiple border crossings, often through treacherous terrain, and is facilitated by agents charging hefty fees. The journey is fraught with dangers, including capture, imprisonment, and deportation.

NIA Action

According to Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, a total of 636 Indian nationals have been deported to India from the US since January 2025. The statistic shows the growing concern surrounding human trafficking and the need for stringent measures to combat this issue.

NIA's Action Against Human Trafficking

