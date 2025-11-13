According to the mapping by the Delhi Police, the blast accused had driven through several areas of Delhi before 3 pm. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: NIA, Delhi Police Map Bomber Umar Nabi's 50 Location Route Across Delhi Before Red Fort Terror Attack

The Delhi Police have CCTV footage from about 50 locations, showing that the Delhi blast accused, Dr Umar, had travelled through several areas of Delhi before reaching near the Red Fort complex on November 10, police sources said.

According to the mapping by the Delhi Police, the blast accused had driven through several areas of Delhi before 3 pm.

Dr Umar was captured on CCTV cameras on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

As per sources, he was first seen in several locations in the South East District as he travelled from Faridabad. He entered Delhi through the Badarpur border.

From the South East district, he went to the East District, then to the Central District's Ring Road.

From there, he went to North District, followed by Ashok Vihar in the North West District, where he stopped to eat. From there, he returned to the Central District, where he visited a mosque, and he reached the Red Fort parking lot in the North District at 3:19 pm.

Furthermore, after escaping from Faridabad, the accused Dr Umar had reached Firozpur Jhirka via Mewat. He was then returning to Delhi on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, sources said.

He stopped at a bus stop on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and spent the night at a dhaba. He also slept in the car that night.

Earlier today, a joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives.

The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation.

Security agencies have also recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.