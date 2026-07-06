NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed in Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

New Delhi: In a major development concerning the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet on Monday against Pakistan-based terrorist and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed.

The chargesheet, presented before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, formally indicts Saeed both in his individual capacity and as the supreme commander of the banned LeT and its active proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF).

The anti-terror agency has invoked strict penal sections against the UN-designated global terrorist for waging war against India and planning a cross-border conspiracy.

Saeed faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

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In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the anti-terror agency has charged Hafiz Saeed in his individual capacity and also as the chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and its active proxy organisation The Resistance Front (TRF).

The accused has been charged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

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NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused for waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed in continuation of the original 1,597-page chargesheet, provides details of Pakistan’s conspiracy, Hafeez Saeed’s role, and supporting evidence collected by NIA in the case through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination.

In its earlier chargesheet filed on 15th December 2025, NIA had chargesheeted Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt as an accused, along with three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, as well as two arrested accused.

It had also charged the proscribed LeT/TRF terrorist organisation as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam terror attack.

The deadly attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on 22nd April, 2025 involved religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists.

Twenty-five innocent tourists and one local civilian were killed in the attack. An FIR (no. 25/2025) was initially registered by Police Station Pahalgam, district Anantnag.

After initial investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was transferred to NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.