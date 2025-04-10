What's Next After Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India, NIA To Question 26/11 Mastermind on These Key Aspects

New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana, who is finally being extradited to India and is expected to arrive in the national capital this afternoon. Rana, a Pakistani national of Canadian origin is the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack and plotted with David Coleman Headley, to execute one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of India.

What's Next After Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India?

Tahawwur Rana is being brought to India from the United States, in a special plane. The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind, who was expected to land in New Delhi by noon, is now expected to arrive by 3:00 pm, after delay due to refuelling.

Once Tahawwur Rana lands in the national capital, he will be taken to the National Investigation Agency headquarters in Delhi, where as per latest reports, he will be kept in a special cell on the ground floor of the building. The terror mastermind's medical test will also be conducted in this special cell.

Security has been heightened around the Palam Airport with commandos being deployed, and at the NIA Headquarters. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is on high alert and the paramilitary forces have also been deployed at the NIA Headquarters. Security has also been beefed up at the Tihar Jail and as part of the security arrangements, Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station has been closed.

Course of Investigation in 26/11 Case: Tahawwur Rana to Be Questioned by NIA On THESE Aspects

Speaking of the course of investigation, an investigation room has been set up on the third floor of the NIA Headquarters and will have limited access to only 12 officials. Key officials with access include NIA DG Sadanand Date, IG Ashish Batra, and DIG Jaya Roy.

As per Republic sources, Tahawwur Rana is expected to be questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the following aspects -

Tahawwur Rana's Role in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

NIA will be questioning Rana on his role in the deadly attacks, what all he did to assist his co-conspirator, David Coleman Headley, the extent of his involvement in planning the terrorist attack and how he gathered intelligence for the attacks.

Tahawwur Rana's Links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind will also be questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on his connections with the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the kind of support he provided to the LeT and the information that he has on the other LeT operatives.

Tahawwur Rana's Connection with Pakistan 's ISI

The NIA will also be asking Tahawwur Rana about his relationship with ISI, Pakistan's Intelligence Agency, the instructions it received from the ISI with respect to the Mumbai Terror Attack and the Pak intelligence agency's role in the attacks that destroyed families and killed over 170 people.

Pre and Post Execution Planning of the Attack

Where was the planning of the 26/11 terror attack planned, who all were involved in the planning and how were the funds and weapons arranged are also some questions that will be asked to Tahawwur Rana. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also be asking the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind about his whereabouts after the attack, what he did after the devastation and the steps he took, to evade the investigation agencies.