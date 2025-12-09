NIA Intensifies Probe Into Delhi Red Fort Blast Case, Raids 3 'Possible Terror Hideouts' In J&K's Anantnag

Anantnag: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its searches into the recent Red Fort blast case in Delhi by conducting early morning raids at three separate locations across Jammu and Kashmir. The operations, led by NIA teams headed by a Deputy SP-rank officer, are focused on gathering evidence related to the terror conspiracy.

The investigation into the Delhi blast has led the NIA to concentrate a major search operation in the upper forest area of Mattan in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. These raids come from a significant revelation made during the interrogation of the suspects who belonged to the recently discovered “Doctor’s module”.

The Mattan forest operation is a crucial part of the ongoing investigation, which suggests that the NIA is searching for hideouts, arms caches, or communication hubs utilised by the arrested suspects. The raids across South Kashmir are aimed at dismantling the network that facilitated the recent blast in Delhi's Red Fort.

The raids across South Kashmir are aimed at fully uncovering the depth of the terror network behind the attack. According to reports, investigators credit the critical intelligence obtained from the arrested key operators, particularly those linked to the "Doctor's module", which includes individuals from the medical profession, for guiding them to the new search locations in Anantnag and other areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

The raid in the Mattan forest area suggests that the arrested suspects revealed secret locations used for planning or storing materials. Officials say that the complete picture of the conspiracy and the specific roles of all involved in the "Doctor's module" will emerge once the evidence seized during these comprehensive searches is fully analysed.