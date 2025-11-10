NIA May Take Over Probe Into Foiled Jaish Plot; Pakistan, ISI Links Under Scanner

The NIA may take over the probe into the foiled Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror plot, following the recovery of ammonium nitrate, AK-47 rifles and explosive components from a rented house in Faridabad. | Image: File

New Delhi: Investigators suspect that Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, who was first arrested in Anantnag, functioned as a Jaish handler in India, tasked with recruiting educated professionals to set up safehouses and facilitate the movement of arms and chemicals.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) may take over the probe into the foiled Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror plot, following the recovery of ammonium nitrate, AK-47 rifles and explosive components from a rented house in Faridabad.

Officials suggested that the handover may happen as the preliminary findings by J&K and Haryana Police revealed a larger network with possible links to Pakistan-based handlers and the ISI. The case may now be investigated under anti-terror laws, sources suggested.

According to inside sources, the NIA is likely to focus on digital footprints, financial trails and communication intercepts that point to a cross-border coordination of operatives in Kashmir, Haryana and Gujarat.

Investigating officers are now examining 14 bags of seized ammonium nitrate and weapon stockpiles to trace the supply routes and funding channels, even as searches continue in Pulwama and Saharanpur to nab more members of the network.