NIA Probes Cross-Border ISI Link in Punjab Twin Blasts, Suspects Local Radicals Backed by Foreign Handlers: Sources

Chandigarh/New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportely detected a strong cross-border angle in the twin blasts that rocked Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab, with sources indicating that Pakistan’s ISI is suspected of directing foreign-based handlers to orchestrate the attacks through local radical elements.

NIA teams from Chandigarh are working closely with the Punjab Police to investigate the overnight incidents, as per reports. According to sources, the timing of the attacks -- just days ahead of the Ops Sindoor Anniversary -- is being viewed as significant. Investigators believe the perpetrators aimed to send a strong message that any installation can be targeted, thereby instilling fear among the general public.

According to sources, the probe so far hints that the blasts were executed by locally radicalised individuals, who were allegedly backed, funded, and directed by handlers operating from abroad on the instructions of Pakistan’s ISI.

Patiala Module Bust Points to Larger ISI-Backed Network

The development comes close on the heels of a major breakthrough by Patiala Police on April 28, when authorities busted a Pakistan’s ISI-backed pro-Khalistani terror module responsible for a late-night attempted explosion on a railway track near Shambhu. Four radicalised individuals with prior criminal records were arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

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The arrested accused have been identified as:



1. Pardeep Singh Khalsa of Mansa (alleged mastermind)

2. Kulwinder Singh alias Bagga of village Bappiana, Mansa

3. Satnam Singh alias Satta of Panjwarh, Tarn Taran

4. Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Goindwal Bypass, Tarn Taran

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A significant cache of arms and explosives was recovered, including one hand grenade, two .30 bore pistols with ammunition, communication devices, and laptops used for coordinating with handlers. According to Patiala police officials, including DIG Kuldeep Chahal and SSP Varun Sharma, Pardeep Singh Khalsa was in regular contact with Malaysia-based pro-Khalistani operatives and Pakistan-based arms suppliers. He allegedly radicalised local youth, facilitated their travel to Malaysia for terror training, and later assigned them extremist tasks. Khalsa is also said to have formed a radical group called "Chalda Vaheer Chakarwarti, Attariye".

Interrogation revealed that the group had earlier carried out a low-intensity IED explosion near Shambhu Railway Station and was planning further strikes on public infrastructure and property.

A case has been registered at Kotwali Police Station, Patiala, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Explosives Act, Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).