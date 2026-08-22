NIA Raids 10 Kashmir Sites in Probe Linked to Arms Recovery Case

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out coordinated raids at 10 locations across Kashmir, linked to a Srinagar police case from March when officers intercepted a motorcyclist on the outskirts carrying a grenade and 15 live rounds.

The recovery, made during routine patrol duty, had led to the registration of FIR No. RC/2026/02 under UAPA, Arms Act and Explosives Act provisions, and has since widened into a major terror probe.

In South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, an NIA team accompanied by Duru police raided the residence of Suhail Gani Bhat in Kreeri Dooru. Several digital devices, including a Redmi 9A mobile phone, were seized for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, another team searched the home of a man detained under the Public Safety Act in Sadoora village.

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Earlier in the day, searches were also conducted at a house in Kreeri Shahbad Dooru and inside the SICOP complex in Bijbehara.

Officials confirmed these operations are directly tied to the Police station Zakura’s recovery, with investigators tracing possible networks linked to the movement of arms and explosives.

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Reports suggest that raids in Srinagar’s Dalgat and Sonwar were part of the same coordinated operation.

However, the specific details of today's raids have not yet been officially disclosed until now.

“We woke up to the sight of police and NIA vehicles outside. Such searches have become routine, but this one felt more extensive,” said a resident of Dooru. He added, “We (People) do feel anxious during raids, yet striking at terror supporters is ultimately good for society, because it helps prevent violence and restores a sense of security,”.

Security experts said the NIA’s action reveals the seriousness with which agencies are treating the Zakura incident in Srinagar, “This case is not just about one individual; it is about tracing the chain behind such recoveries,” said a senior officer.

The raids, however, are not limited to suspects directly involved in the March episode. Officials said the searches also targeted alleged supporters and sympathizers of terror outfits, aiming to dismantle networks that provide logistical or financial backing. The seizures of digital devices are expected further to help investigators track communications and funding channels.

New Delhi has consistently maintained a zero‑tolerance stand on terrorism, with central agencies intensifying operations in Jammu and Kashmir to curb terror activity.