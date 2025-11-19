NIA Produces Gangster Anmol Bishnoi In Patiala House Court, Gets 11-Day Custody

After his extradition from the USA, gangster Anmol Bishnoi has finally been dragged back to India and has been produced in the Patiala House Court in Delhi to be remanded. Following the remand, the National Investigation Agency has been granted a 11-day custody of Anmol who is a key accused in more than 20 criminal cases in the country and has a reward of Rs. 10 lakhs out on him by the elite agency. Earlier today, the agency had sought 15-day custody.

He will be produced before the court on 29th November, where apart from his direct involvemnet in the murders and extortion cases, his Khalistani connections will also be investigated. So far, the charges have not been revealed.

Brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol is a key figure in the Bishnoi crime syndicate and is widely considered to be the heir to the entire kingdom after Lawrence Bishnoi’s capture in 2014.

Anmol is also embroiled in different criminal cases under state police jurisdiction including an extortion case registered by the RK Puram police station in Delhi. He was accused of threatening a businessman based in the Sunlight Colony of Delhi and extorted crores of rupees.

Anmol is also wanted in the high profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and attacks outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house as well as the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewal. After NIA, Delhi Police, Mumbai Police, Punjab Police, Haryana Police and Rajasthan Police are also in queue to get Anmol’s custody for cases under their respective jurisdiction.