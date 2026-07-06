Nida Khan Granted Bail By Nashik Court in TCS Harassment & Religious Conversion Case

A Nashik court on Monday granted bail to Nida Khan, an accused in the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and forced religious conversion at a TCS-linked BPO unit.

Allegations of Misconduct and Coercion

The case emerged earlier this year, sending shockwaves through the corporate sector. Multiple female employees at the Nashik-based BPO facility, which operates in connection with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), came forward with serious complaints. The workers alleged that they faced sexual harassment, sexual assault, and coercion related to religious conversion by their colleagues and supervisors.

In response to the complaints, the Nashik Police registered multiple FIRs between March and April 2026. Recognizing the gravity of the matter, authorities formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to lead a comprehensive probe into the claims.

The Role of the Accused and Ongoing Investigation

Khan, who is named as an accused in the case, is alleged by investigators to have been involved specifically in the religious conversion aspect of the corporate scandal. After evading authorities for several weeks, she was arrested in May and subsequently remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

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The SIT's widening crackdown has resulted in the arrests of several individuals over the past few months. Alongside these arrests, detectives have questioned numerous employees and continue to scrutinize digital evidence, eyewitness testimonies, and other materials gathered during the operation.

Corporate Response and Next Steps

Following the initial allegations, TCS took swift action by suspending the implicated employees and initiating an independent internal inquiry. Highlighting its corporate governance standards, the company stated that it follows a "zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities."

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