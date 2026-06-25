Nihang Jatha Stopped At Uttarakhand Border, Demand Action Against Police Officials Over Karnaprayag Incident

Uttarakhand: A jatha of Nihang organisations was stopped by Uttarakhand Police at the Himachal-Uttarakhand border on Thursday while it was en route to Dehradun from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali, amid the ongoing dispute related to Karnaprayag.

The group had set out to proceed towards Uttarakhand despite a recent meeting between Nihang representatives and senior officials in which some leaders had reportedly expressed satisfaction over discussions. However, a section of Nihangs remained firm on continuing their march.

Speaking to ANI, Akali Jasdeep Singh said the group has placed three key demands, including action against police officials allegedly involved in the case and suspension of those responsible for what they termed wrongful detention of members.

He also insisted that the group would only return once four detained members were released and sought unhindered passage towards Rudraprayag.

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"We have 3 main demands. First, the Police officer who filed the case against the Nihangs did wrong. It is very clear as to who initiated the matter. The IO (Investigation Officer) should be terminated. Second, action should be taken against guilty Police officers. Third, Police officials who presented our people before the Court and kept them at Police Station without even a case should be terminated...So, we demand that all Police officials who did this should be suspended. We will go back from here only when our 4 Nihangs will leave with us. We should not be stopped, we should be allowed passage to Rudraprayag," Singh told ANI.

On June 16, a dispute broke out in Karnaprayag between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning after paying obeisance at Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara and residents.

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Efforts are continuing to defuse tensions at the Gurdwara in Nagarasu, where discussions are underway between Sikh devotees and Nihang Sikhs.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed the physical altercation, with the organisation stating that the Chief Minister is "monitoring the matter seriously" and assured prompt action.