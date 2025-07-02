Niket Dalal, India's First Visually Impaired Ironman, Dies After Tragic Fall in Maharashtra Hotel

Chhatrapati: In a heartbreaking incident, India has lost its first differently-abled Ironman athlete, Niket Srinivas Dalal. The 38-year-old was found dead on the morning of July 1 after reportedly falling from the second floor of a hotel in the Samarthnagar area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 8 a.m. Dalal had been staying in the hotel after a fire broke out at his residence late on the night of June 30. The blaze had rendered his home unsafe, and his friends had helped him shift to the hotel around 2:30 a.m. for his safety.

Tragically, just hours later, Niket was discovered lying in the hotel’s parking lot.

Authorities are still investigating the exact circumstances of the fall.

Who Was Niket Srinivas Dalal?

Niket Srinivas Dalal was not only the son of former Aurangabad Deputy Mayor Lata Dalal, but also a national inspiration. A speech therapist by profession and an athlete by passion, Niket made history in 2020 when he became India’s first and the world’s fifth blind athlete to complete the grueling Ironman 70.3 Triathlon.

The Ironman 70.3 also known as a Half Ironman involves a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling, and a 21.1 km run, all to be completed in a limited time frame. Despite losing his vision to glaucoma in 2015, Niket completed the triathlon with the help of a guide and won widespread recognition for his spirit and strength.

Before losing his eyesight, Niket had already shown his talent in sports by winning three national medals in swimming.

Even after his vision loss, he continued to chase his dreams and inspire many, working as a speech therapist and competing in elite sports events.