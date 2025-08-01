Nimisha Priya's Lawyer Confirms Her Execution In Yemen Has Been Temporarily Suspended, MEA Urges To Avoid Misinformation

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya's lawyer has confirmed that her execution in Yemen has been temporarily suspended.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the lawyer stated, "I have been there for the last three weeks negotiating with Yemeni leaders, government officials, Houthi leaders, tribal leaders, and family members. All of them have agreed."

The lawyer also refuted claims of negotiations involving blood money payments to the family of the victim, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

"Nimisha would have been released by July 21, but the date was postponed to July 27. However, one individual, Aboobacker Kanthapuram (Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar), is causing problems by claiming that the victim's family demanded money. Some groups are also discussing blood money. But no money has been requested or offered. Why are false accusations being made?" he said.

"Talal Abdo Mahdi, the victim, was killed in a unique situation. After his death, Mahdi's younger brother married his widow, who gave birth to a baby two days ago. They are all ready to pardon Nimisha. But without any negotiations, without respecting their rights, and without understanding their pain, some people are spreading nonsense about the negotiations for 15 minutes of media fame," the lawyer added.

Earlier, Grand Mufti Sheikh Aboobacker Ahmad Kanthapuram claimed he intervened in the matter, spoke to scholars in Yemen, and helped stop Nimisha Priya's execution.

Speaking to ANI on July 15, he said, "A murder took place in Yemen. After the murder, a case was filed in court, and the court ordered Nimisha Priya's execution. In Islam, instead of execution, there is a practice of giving Diya (compensation). I requested they accept Diya, as the party here is ready to provide it. Discussions are ongoing about whether my request will be accepted. The execution was scheduled for tomorrow, but it has been postponed for a few days. We have made this demand as human beings. If such a demand is accepted, it will be very significant for Muslims in India. Muslims and Hindus all live on the same platform here."

The suspension of Nimisha Priya's execution comes amid growing global pressure and an emotional campaign in India to secure her release through diplomatic means.

Negotiations continue in this high-stakes legal and diplomatic battle to save Nimisha Priya's life.

MEA Statement On Nimisha Priya's Execution

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday also confirmed that Indian national Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen has been postponed, urging the public and media to stay away from unverified reports and misinformation circulating on the case.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government is providing all possible assistance to Priya and her family, working closely with local authorities and friendly governments to resolve the issue.

During the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to ANI's question, saying, "This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been extending all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts, the sentencing has been postponed. We continue to follow the matter closely and provide all possible assistance."

The execution, initially scheduled for July 16, was postponed following diplomatic interventions and negotiations led by the Indian government.

Jaiswal clarified that reports claiming her death sentence has been completely overturned are incorrect. "We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue... Reports claiming that there have been certain developments are incorrect. Please wait for an update from us. We urge all sides to stay away from misinformation," he said.

Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, was convicted of murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, with the verdict upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

On July 17, Jaiswal had also noted that the Indian government had appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process under Yemen's Sharia law. The government has also arranged regular consular visits and continues to engage with local authorities and other nations to find a favourable solution.

"The Government of India has been extending all possible legal and consular support, including trying to secure more time for the family to reach a mutually agreeable resolution with the other party," he said.