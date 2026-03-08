Nishant Kumar To Formally Join JDU Today At 1 PM As Nitish Kumar Moves To Rajya Sabha

Patna: Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is set to formally join Janata Dal (United) on Sunday at 1 pm, marking his entry into active politics.

Confirming the development, JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said Nishant Kumar will begin party work immediately after joining and will hold discussions with the party’s youth MLAs and MLCs regarding future strategies.

“Nishant will join the party at 1 pm. He will formally begin party work and the party will decide what role he will have in the future,” Jha told reporters.

His entry into politics comes at a crucial moment for JD(U), as Nitish Kumar recently filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, signalling the end of his long tenure as Bihar’s Chief Minister and a possible shift to national politics.

Nishant Kumar also held a meeting with senior party leaders and young legislators at Jha’s residence in Patna on Saturday, where discussions focused on the party’s future course and organisational strategy.

Despite the transition, Jha emphasised that the party would continue to function under Nitish Kumar’s guidance. “It is Nitish ji’s party and carries the legacy of his 20 years of work. Even if he goes to the Rajya Sabha, the Bihar government will continue to function under his guidance”, he said.

The development marks a significant shift in Bihar’s political landscape. For years, Nitish Kumar had positioned himself against dynastic politics, often criticising rivals such as Lalu Prasad Yadav for promoting family members in politics.

Nishant Kumar, a software engineer and alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology Mesra, has largely stayed away from public life and had earlier stated that he had little interest in politics. However, his entry now comes amid growing discussions about the future leadership of JD(U) as the party prepares for a post-Nitish era.