Nitin Nabin Chairs 1st Meeting With New BJP National Office-Bearers After Full Vande Mataram Recitation

New Delhi: BJP national President Nitin Nabin on Saturday chaired the first introductory meeting of the newly constituted BJP national team. This meeting will formally mark the beginning of their new innings as BJP office bearers.

All six stanzas of the national song 'Vande Mataram' were recited ahead of the BJP meeting. At noon, the BJP national bearers team meeting will take place at the BJP extension office in Delhi.

Three separate meetings are scheduled throughout the day at the BJP headquarters and its extended office. The agenda includes the introduction of the new office bearers, discussion on the nationwide programs to be held to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public life, and other organisational issues, BJP sources told.

In the newly announced National Team, Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal will continue as National General Secretaries. Joining them as newly inducted National General Secretaries are Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi, and Sanjay Bhatia. Additionally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given an additional charge in the party organisation and appointed as the National Treasurer in the BJP National Office-Bearers' team. Rajesh Mangal from Rajasthan has been appointed national joint treasurer.

Advertisement

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Baijayant Jay Panda and Rekha Verma have been retained as vice presidents. Tirath Singh Rawat, Manpreet Singh Badal, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda and D Purandeshwari are among the national vice presidents.

One of the key elements of the new structure is the continuation of BL Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation).

Advertisement

The BJP has appointed Deepak Mhaske as its social media convener in the latest revision of the party's national team ahead of elections in many states. Mhaske will be assisted by Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav as social media co-convenors.

Amit Malviya, the longtime BJP in-charge for IT, in a post on X congratulated the new team. Anil Baluni has been appointed Media Convener, with Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav serving as media co-convenors.

The party has also announced new presidents for its various wings. Hemang Joshi will head the Yuva Morcha, while Roop Kumari Choudhary has been appointed Mahila Morcha president.

Amarpal Maurya will lead the OBC Morcha, Bansilal Gurjar the Kisan Morcha, Shivesh Kumar Ram the SC Morcha, Dr Mannalal Rawat the ST Morcha, and Kunwar Basit Ali the Minority Morcha.