Nitish Kumar To Step Down As Bihar CM: Who Will Succeed Him- A Look At Frontrunners

Patna: As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially announced he is going to Rajya Sabha on Thursday, all eyes have now turned to who could take over the top post in the state if he formally steps down from the chief ministerial role. This move could also open the door for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the National Democratic Alliance’s senior partner, to have a greater say in the state government.

Kumar’s move to the Upper House has intensified political speculation within the ruling National Democratic Alliance over the leadership of the Bihar government. Several names from both the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party are being discussed as potential successors.

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha nomination

Samrat Choudhary- a strong contender

Within the BJP, one of Bihar’s Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary is being understood to be a strong contender. Choudhary has emerged as a key face representing BJP in the state and played an important organisational role in strengthening the party’s base.

Another BJP leader whose name is being discussed among the faces that could replace Kumar is Vijay Kumar Sinha, the state’s other Deputy Chief Minister. A former Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Sinha is regarded as an experienced leader with both administrative experience and support within the party.

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar's son future?

Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, is also being referred to among names that could lead the Janata Dal (United) (JDU). Amid the Chief Minister's formal turn to Rajya Sabha, speculation was rife that the JD(U) could consider projecting his son as a future leader if Nitish Kumar shifts focus to national politics. Buzz around Nishant's political entry is nothing new. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) leaders have long expressed their desire to welcome Nishant as the political heir of Kumar. An engineering graduate from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, Nishant has no prior political involvement.

Nishant Kumar

Who are the other contendors?

According to reports, Nityanand Rai is another contender among those who could be the next CM of Bihar, given his organisational influence in Bihar politics. However, Rai currently serves in the Union government.

Advertisement

Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal and Digha BJP MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia are also speculated to be in the race for the chief ministerial face.

Despite the speculation, leaders within the ruling alliance have said that the decision regarding the next Chief Minister would be taken collectively by the NDA leadership. Senior leaders from the JD(U) have also maintained that any transition will take place in consultation with Nitish Kumar.

In November 2025, Nitish Kumar created history by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the record 10th time, becoming the first Chief Minister in India to do so. The 75-year-old chief of the Janata Dal (United) has held the CM's post for nearly 20 years. The NDA ally served as the Chief Minister of Bihar even when Opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan was in power in the state. He has often been termed ‘Paltu Ram’ for changing his allies to stay in power.

JD(U) supporters protest

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, paving the way for a new Chief Minister in the state, has taken Janata Dal (United) workers and supporters by surprise.

The JD (U) workers and supporters, protesting outside the Chief Minister's residence in Patna, refused to believe that Nitish Kumar has decided to give up the Chief Minister post.

JD(U) supporters protest outside CM residence

"It is possible that his account has been hijacked," a JDU worker said, reacting to Nitish Kumar's confirmation on a post on X.

Another worker said that they will organise a protest if CM Nitish Kumar doesn't change his decision.