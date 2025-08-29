Nitish Kumar Launches Women Employment Scheme in Bihar: Rs 10,000 Initial Support, Rs 2 Lakh Additional Aid. Full Details Inside

New Delhi: On Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rolled out a new scheme, the 'Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme', aimed at empowering women and creating more opportunities for them within the state.

It promises financial assistance to one woman from every family in Bihar to help them start employment of their choice.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that women would be given an amount of Rs 10 thousand as the first instalment for employment, further stating that the process of applications would be determined by the Rural Development Department, along withthe Urban Development and Housing Department.

He also highlighted, 'Bihar’s journey since 2005, CM Nitish Kumar said his government has been working consistently on women’s empowerment, helping them become self-reliant contributors to the state’s economy. Now, through their hard work, women are not only contributing to the progress of Bihar but are also strengthening the economic condition of their families. Continuing this mission, we have now taken an important and unprecedented decision in the interest of women, which will have positive long-term results. Our government has today approved a new scheme, 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme' for women's employment in the cabinet meeting. The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to one woman from every family in the state to start employment of their choice.

“This scheme will not only strengthen women’s position in society but also create better job opportunities within Bihar, reducing the need for migration,” he noted.

The following benefits will be provided under the scheme: