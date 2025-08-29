Updated 29 August 2025 at 17:03 IST
Nitish Kumar Launches Women Employment Scheme in Bihar: Rs 10,000 Initial Support, Rs 2 Lakh Additional Aid. Full Details Inside
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched a new "Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme." The program aims to provide financial aid to one woman from every family in the state, helping them to start their own businesses.
New Delhi: On Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rolled out a new scheme, the 'Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme', aimed at empowering women and creating more opportunities for them within the state.
It promises financial assistance to one woman from every family in Bihar to help them start employment of their choice.
In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that women would be given an amount of Rs 10 thousand as the first instalment for employment, further stating that the process of applications would be determined by the Rural Development Department, along withthe Urban Development and Housing Department.
He also highlighted, 'Bihar’s journey since 2005, CM Nitish Kumar said his government has been working consistently on women’s empowerment, helping them become self-reliant contributors to the state’s economy. Now, through their hard work, women are not only contributing to the progress of Bihar but are also strengthening the economic condition of their families. Continuing this mission, we have now taken an important and unprecedented decision in the interest of women, which will have positive long-term results. Our government has today approved a new scheme, 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme' for women's employment in the cabinet meeting. The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to one woman from every family in the state to start employment of their choice.
“This scheme will not only strengthen women’s position in society but also create better job opportunities within Bihar, reducing the need for migration,” he noted.
The following benefits will be provided under the scheme:
- As financial assistance, one woman from every family will be given an amount of 10 thousand rupees as the first instalment for employment of her choice.
- The process of receiving applications from interested women will soon start. The complete arrangement and process for this will be determined by the Rural Development Department, and the Urban Development and Housing Department will also be involved as needed for cooperation," the post read
- The CM further mentioned in his post that after six months of employment, an assessment would be conducted, after which additional assistance of Rs 2 lakh would be provided as needed to the women.
Furthermore, haat products would be set up across the state, selling the products made by women.
- From September 2025, the transfer of funds to women's bank accounts will begin.
- After 6 months of employment by women, an assessment will be conducted, and additional assistance up to 2 lakh rupees can be provided as needed.
- Haat markets will be developed across the state, from villages to cities, for the sale of products made by women. I am confident that the implementation of this scheme will not only further strengthen the position of women but will also provide better employment opportunities within the state, and people will not have to leave the state for employment out of compulsion," the post read.
