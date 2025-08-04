Nitish Kumar Prioritises Bihar Residents in Teacher Recruitment, Announces Domicile-Based Policy From TRE-4; STET to Be Held Before TRE-5

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a significant change in the state’s teacher recruitment policy, prioritising Bihar residents for future appointments. The move, aimed at strengthening the education system, will come into effect from the next Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) in 2025.

“Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been consistently working to improve the education system. A large number of teachers have been appointed to strengthen the education framework,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

“To prioritize residents of Bihar (Domicile) in teacher appointments, the Education Department has been directed to make necessary amendments to the relevant rules. This will be implemented starting from TRE-4,” he added.

TRE-4 is scheduled for 2025, while TRE-5 will be held in 2026. Kumar further confirmed that the STET examination will be conducted before the TRE-5 recruitment process.

The announcement comes as part of a series of welfare and employment initiatives rolled out by the Bihar government ahead of the state elections. These include free electricity, increased honorariums for frontline workers, and schemes aimed at youth employment, transportation, and cultural preservation.

Among other major highlights: