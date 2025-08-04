Republic World
  • Nitish Kumar Prioritises Bihar Residents in Teacher Recruitment, Announces Domicile-Based Policy From TRE-4; STET to Be Held Before TRE-5

Updated 4 August 2025 at 18:54 IST

Nitish Kumar Prioritises Bihar Residents in Teacher Recruitment, Announces Domicile-Based Policy From TRE-4; STET to Be Held Before TRE-5

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar directs rule change to prioritise state residents in teacher recruitment from TRE-4. STET to be held before TRE-5.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
CM Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Announces Domicile Quota in Teacher Hiring from TRE-4 | Image: ANI

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a significant change in the state’s teacher recruitment policy, prioritising Bihar residents for future appointments. The move, aimed at strengthening the education system, will come into effect from the next Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) in 2025.

“Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been consistently working to improve the education system. A large number of teachers have been appointed to strengthen the education framework,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.  

“To prioritize residents of Bihar (Domicile) in teacher appointments, the Education Department has been directed to make necessary amendments to the relevant rules. This will be implemented starting from TRE-4,” he added.

TRE-4 is scheduled for 2025, while TRE-5 will be held in 2026. Kumar further confirmed that the STET examination will be conducted before the TRE-5 recruitment process.

The announcement comes as part of a series of welfare and employment initiatives rolled out by the Bihar government ahead of the state elections. These include free electricity, increased honorariums for frontline workers, and schemes aimed at youth employment, transportation, and cultural preservation.

Among other major highlights:

  • Honorarium Tripled for ASHA & Mamata Workers
    ASHA workers’ monthly incentive increased from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000; Mamata workers will now get ₹600 per delivery instead of ₹300.
  • 125 Units of Free Electricity Per Household
    From August 1, 2025, households will receive 125 units of electricity free of cost under the Mukhya Mantri Vidyut Upbhokta Sahayta Yojana.
  • One Crore Jobs Targeted by 2030
    Aimed at boosting youth employment and industrial growth, the government plans to create one crore job opportunities in five years.
  • Marriage Halls in Over 8,000 Panchayats
    Under the Marriage Mandap Scheme, new venues will be constructed and managed by women’s self-help groups.
  • ₹686 Crore Internship Scheme for Youth
    Over one lakh youths (18–28 years) to receive internships with stipends ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per month.
  • ‘Didi Ki Rasoi’ Meals Now at ₹20
    Meal price under this scheme halved from ₹40 to ₹20, with the state covering the rest.
  • ₹20 Lakh Subsidy for New AC Buses
    Private operators purchasing interstate AC buses to get ₹20 lakh support per vehicle.
  • Folk Arts Revival Under Guru-Shishya Scheme
    Monthly support for folk artists and disciples to preserve Bihar’s cultural heritage.
  • Civil Service Incentives for Disabled Aspirants
    Disabled candidates clearing prelims to get ₹50,000; those clearing mains to get ₹1,00,000.
  • Journalists’ Pension Raised
    Monthly pension for journalists increased to ₹15,000; dependent spouses to receive ₹10,000 per month.

Published 4 August 2025 at 18:54 IST