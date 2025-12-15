Six-Time MLA Sanjay Saraogi Appointed As New Bihar BJP President

Patna: Sanjay Saraogi, a six-time legislator from Darbhanga, has been appointed as the new Bihar state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with immediate effect.

Saraogi has replaced the current Bihar BJP President, Dilip Jaiswal, who serves as Minister of Industries in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

A release dated December 15, from the BJP, reads, "Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has appointed Shri Sanjay Saraogi, MLA, as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar. This appointment will be effective immediately."

On being appointed as state BJP president, Saraogi said, "The party is like my mother, and I will definitely work with honesty, loyalty, and patience to strengthen the party."

Born on August 28, 1969, in Darbhanga, Bihar, Sanjay Saraogi has a strong academic background, with postgraduate degrees in Commerce (MCom) and Business Administration (MBA). Belonging to the Vaishya community, his entry into public life traces back to his student years, during which he spent nearly a decade with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), serving in various organisational roles and laying the foundation for his later political career.

By 1999, he had formally entered the party structure, serving as the District Minister for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

In 2001, he served as the President of the Darbhanga City Mandal BJP, and a year later, in 2002, he was elected as the Ward Councillor of the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation. His rise within the party ranks continued swiftly; by 2003, he was appointed as the General Secretary of the Darbhanga District BJP.