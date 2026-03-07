Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Holds Meeting With Senior JD(U) Leaders In Patna Ahead Of Formal Party Entry

Patna: Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar's incumbent Chief Minister held a meeting with senior Janata Dal (United) leaders as well as young party MLAs in Patna on Saturday (March 7), a day before he is set to officially join the party following Nitish Kumar's sudden turn towards national politics.

The meeting took place at the residence of JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha to discuss the party's future strategy, sources said.

Apart from Sanjay Jha, Transport Minister Shravan Kumar and many other senior leaders were a part of the meeting, along with more than a dozen young MLAs. The discussion focused on the party’s future strategy amid Nitish Kumar's exit and ways to strengthen the organisation, particularly by increasing youth participation.

During the meeting, Nishant Kumar spoke to the members and discussed plans to take the party forward and ensure the success of development initiatives in Bihar, sources said.

Nishant Kumar, who has largely stayed away from public life until recently, has recently become more politically active in recent days following the decision to enter politics. His induction into the JD(U) also comes at a time of significant political transition in the state. On Thursday, March 5, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

JD(U) leaders confirmed that Nishant Kumar will formally join the party on Sunday. JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said the proposal for his entry into politics was suggested by Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, and party MP Sanjay Jha.

"Union Minister Lalan Singh and MP Sanjay Jha suggested that Nishant Kumar should enter the party, and the party enthusiastically welcomed the suggestion. Hence, Nishant Kumar will be joining the party tomorrow. He has given his acceptance to the same and will be conducting a political tour in the state as well," the JD(U) Neeraj Kumar leader said on Friday

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and NDA Rajya Sabha candidate Upendra Kushwaha claimed he had earlier suggested Nishant Kumar’s entry into politics. “I don’t know if a decision has been taken, but I was the first one who suggested that Nishant should enter the party. If such a decision is taken, it will be right,” Kushwaha said.

In November 2025, Nitish Kumar created history by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the record 10th time, becoming the first Chief Minister in India to do so. The 75-year-old chief of the Janata Dal (United) has held the CM's post for nearly 20 years. The NDA ally served as the Chief Minister of Bihar even when Opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan was in power in the state. He has often been termed ‘Paltu Ram’ for changing his allies to stay in power.