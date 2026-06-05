Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Kumar Gets JDU Ticket For Bihar MLC Elections
Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Friday released a list of candidates for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council elections and by-elections. Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, who recently entered politics, has been given a ticket from Patna.
- India News
- 1 min read
Patna: Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Friday released a list of candidates for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council elections and by-elections. Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, who recently entered politics, has been given a ticket from Patna.
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