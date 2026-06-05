Updated 5 June 2026 at 18:43 IST Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Kumar Gets JDU Ticket For Bihar MLC Elections Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Friday released a list of candidates for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council elections and by-elections. Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, who recently entered politics, has been given a ticket from Patna.