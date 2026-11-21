Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an extradosed cable-stayed bridge, Nitish Setu, over the river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan and state Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were also present on the occassion.

On the eve of the inauguration, Bihar Minister Sheela Mandal expressed pride over PM Modi's visit to the state and described happiness over the inauguration of the bridge.

"This is a moment of pride for Bihar. Our respected Prime Minister visits Bihar frequently; this is a matter of great pride for all of us....This is an even greater moment of pride..." Mandal told ANI.

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BJP MLA Lakhendra Kumar Raushan declared that naming the bridge after Nitish Kumar is an honour for the people of Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar has served as a bridge for the development of the entire state of Bihar. The decision by the Prime Minister and the NDA government to name a bridge 'Nitish Setu' after Nitish Kumar is not just an honour for him but for the people of Bihar as well..." Raushan told ANI.

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Union Minister Chirag Paswan, in his interaction with reporters, praised PM Modi's visit to Bihar, calling it a moment of excitement as PM Modi would dedicate several projects to the state.

"For me, it is certainly a day of excitement that PM Modi will come to my parliamentary constituency and dedicate several projects to Bihar. The significance of today grows even greater when a decades-old dream of my leader and my father, Ram Vilas Paswan ji, is about to come true... And as this dream is about to become a reality today, I believe that wherever my father may be, he will be happy to see it," said Paswan.