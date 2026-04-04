NMACC Completes Three Glorious Years: Nita Ambani Reaffirms Promise to Showcase India to the World

Mumbai: A grand celebration marked the third anniversary event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday. The pink-carpeted event was graced by the presence of NMACC Founder Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, their daughter Isha Ambani and several other dignified guests, who celebrated a remarkable journey of creative expression and meaningful cultural connections.

'May India's Legacy Spread Far & Wide': Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, who made a striking presence at the event in a classic custom molten gold silk saree with crimson undertones, spoke about the cultural significance of number three at the third anniversary of NMACC.

Nita Ambani said, "Today, Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completes three glorious years. And in our culture, the number three is very auspicious. We have our three murti, Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh. Three Devi, Ma Saraswati, Ma Lakshmi and Ma Kali. We also have three Veni, Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati."

The NMACC founder added, "When we started Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and to get the best of the world to India. And we are trying our best to live up to that promise and shine the spotlight on our Indian artists and artisans on the global stage. Once again, thank you as we celebrate our third anniversary and thank you everyone for your support for India's heritage and India's culture. May India's legacy spread far and wide."

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Bollywood Celebs Grace The Event

From Shahid Kapoor to Javed Akhtar, several Bollywood stars attended the celebration in Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor attended the celebration with his wife, Meera Kapoor. The 'O Romeo' actor donned an all-black outfit for the event.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar graced the event with his wife, Shabana Azmi. Actor Kajol also posed with the couple. Suniel Shetty attended the NMACC celebration event with his wife, Mana Shetty.

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