Kiara Advani Pairs ₹1,30,000 Masaba Saree With The Iconic Mini Kelly Bag At NMACC's Third Anniversary Celebration

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were among the many industry insiders present at the third anniversary celebration of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday in Mumbai. The new mom turned heads in a powder pink saree. Kiara and Sidharth arrived hand-in-hand with Sidharth at the celebration.

Earlier, the actress attended an award ceremony in a body-hugging gown. This marked one of her most notable appearances post-maternity. She flaunted her post-pregnancy weight loss in a faux leather dress that complemented her hourglass figure. This time, Kiara opted for a double-toned saree.



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As per an Instagram page, Bollywood Women Closet, the actress donned a powder-pink and green coloured saree by House of Masaba. As per the page, the garment costs ₹1,30,000. Kiara teamed the look with a matching, embellished blouse that featured a noodle strap for sleeves.

Kiara also made a statement by going light on accessories, but she donned a pearl choker necklace, which stole the spotlight. As per the page, the neckpiece is priced at ₹1,850,000. To complete the look, the new mom carried an iconic Mini Kelly bag. Designed by Hermes, the bag costs a little under ₹30 Lakhs and is one of the most coveted accessory items.



Also Read: Kiara Advani Turns Heads In Body-Hugging Gown, Photos Go Viral

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