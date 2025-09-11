No AC, No Take-Off: SpiceJet Flyers Face Heat As Delhi-Kathmandu Flight Delayed

Passengers aboard SpiceJet flight SG 41 from Delhi to Kathmandu faced an extended delay on Thursday after the aircraft developed a technical snag before departure. | Image: ANI

New Delhi/Kathmandu, Sep 11: Passengers aboard SpiceJet flight SG 41 from Delhi to Kathmandu faced an extended delay on Thursday after the aircraft developed a technical snag before departure. The disruption left passengers waiting inside the aircraft without functioning air conditioning, causing considerable discomfort.

Following the incident, passengers were asked to disembark while technical teams attempted to fix the issue. SpiceJet later issued a statement confirming the problem: “Aircraft witnessed a technical snag causing the delay. The airline is trying to resolve the issue.” Further updates on the flight’s status are awaited.

The disruption came on a day when Nepal’s main gateway, Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, resumed operations after being shut for several days due to Gen Z-led protests that triggered widespread unrest across the country.

IndiGo Resumes Services

Low-cost carrier IndiGo announced the resumption of its flights to and from Kathmandu after the reopening of the airport.

In a statement shared on X, the airline said, “Flight operations to and from #Kathmandu have now resumed following the reopening of the airport. As schedules are being progressively restored, customers are kindly advised to check their latest flight status on our website or app before proceeding to the airport. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and remain committed to ensuring safe and smooth journeys.”

Government Support for Stranded Passengers

India’s Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also took to social media to highlight measures being taken to support travellers stranded during the airport closure.

“Due to the airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu. With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow. Airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels,” he posted.

Security Situation in Nepal

The reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport was confirmed by Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, which requested passengers to carry official tickets and identification while travelling.

Security remains tight in the capital, where the Nepalese Army has arrested 27 individuals accused of looting, arson, and violence during recent protests. Authorities reported the recovery of 31 firearms, magazines, and ammunition from Kathmandu and Pokhara.

In addition, 23 Nepal Police officers and three civilians injured in clashes are being treated at military hospitals, according to local media reports.