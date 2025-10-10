No Appeals Received by DM on Addition or Deletion of Names in Electoral Roll During SIR Campaign: Bihar Chief Electoral Officer

Patna: The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar on Friday informed that during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Campaign, 2025 in the state, no appeals were received by the District Magistrate regarding the addition or deletion of names in the electoral roll by the Electoral Registration Officer in all 243 Assembly Constituencies.



In a post on X, the CEO shared, "During the Special Intensive Revision Campaign, 2025 in the state of Bihar, no appeals have been received by the District Magistrate under Section 24(A) of the Representation of the People Act regarding the addition or deletion of names in the electoral roll by the Electoral Registration Officer in all 243 Assembly Constituencies until October 09, 2025."



The Chief Electoral Officer informed that in all the 38 districts of Bihar, no appeals were made by the District Magistrate.



Earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Bihar State Legal Service Authority (BSLSA) to issue directions to its district-level body for assisting voters excluded from the final electoral rolls after the Bihar SIR exercise in filing appeals with the Election Commission of India (ECI).



To ensure free legal aid to the persons excluded from the final voters' list to file appeals against their exclusion, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, BSLSA, was asked to issue necessary communication to the District Legal Services Authorities to ensure the availability of paralegal volunteers and legal aid counsels who can assist the excluded persons in filing appeals.



The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the poll panel's move to conduct SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.



The Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court that the final electoral list in the recently concluded SIR in Bihar has been notified, and most of the names added to the final list are of new voters and few old voters.



Congress' General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Saturday claimed irregularities in the final electoral roll after the SIR of the list in Bihar.



Sharing a media report, Ramesh alleged that 247 voters were found in a single household, and a person's name appears three times on the same booth.



Alleging that the SIR was orchestrated at the behest of the ruling regime, he called the Election Commission the BJP's "B-team".



Sharing an X post, the Congress leader wrote, "The Election Commission has orchestrated the entire SIR drama at the behest of the BJP. Even the claims of reforms by the Election Commission in the final SIR are proving to be false. Reports are coming in from all regions of Bihar that confirm the sole purpose of the entire process is to provide political advantage to the BJP and its allied parties."



An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.



It stated that ineligible electors removed from the draft list stood at 3.66 lakh, while 21.53 lakh eligible electors were added to the draft list (Form 6), taking the total to 7.42 crore voters.