‘No Assault Took Place’: West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal Rebuts Mamata’s Claim of Being Beaten Up

Kolkata: In a sharp rebuttal to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s allegation of being physically assaulted, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday said that no such incident took place.

Agarwal stated that he had spoken to the District Election Officer, who confirmed that there was no report of any assault at the counting centre.

‘No Complaint, No FIR Filed’

Backing the official position, the CEO pointed out that no formal complaint or FIR had been registered in connection with the alleged incident.

“If such an incident had happened, a complaint or an FIR would have been filed. Neither has been done,” Agarwal said, casting doubt on the claim.

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Row Over Mamata’s Explosive Allegations

The clarification comes hours after Mamata alleged that she was “kicked” and “thrown out” of a polling centre, claiming she was physically assaulted and abused.

Her remarks had triggered a political storm, with the Trinamool Congress also accusing authorities of irregularities and bias in the conduct of the elections.

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Election authorities have maintained that the polling and counting process was conducted as per established norms, pushing back against allegations of misconduct.

What Mamata Alleged

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mamata alleged that she was physically assaulted and mistreated at a polling centre. “They kicked me in my stomach… they threw me out of the polling station,” she said, adding, “As a woman, I feel disgusted. I was physically assaulted and abused.”

She further claimed she was not allowed to enter the polling centre despite being a candidate.

Launching a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mamata alleged that the poll body acted in a partisan manner.

“CEC became the villain of this election… BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission,” she said, claiming the fight was “not against BJP, but against the EC.”

She also alleged large-scale irregularities, including deletion of voter names, manipulation of EVMs and administrative interference.

In a defiant statement, Mamata insisted that she has “morally won” the election, rejecting calls to step down despite the Trinamool Congress’s heavy defeat in the state. She claimed that her party had “morally" won and alleged that the verdict was influenced by force. “I haven’t lost. We didn’t lose the election. It’s their forceful attempt. Morally, we won the election," she said.

Mamata accused the Centre of direct interference in the polls and alleged that state machinery failed to act.

“BJP hijacked the counting centres… Bengal Police is totally inactive,” she said, adding that TMC workers were “thrashed” during the counting process.

Striking a defiant tone, Mamata said she would continue her political fight despite losing power. “I will fight against Delhi without a chair… we will fight like a tiger,” she declared.