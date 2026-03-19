No ATF Crunch, No Price Hike: Govt Pushes Back As Airlines Continue to Charge Flyers Fuel Surcharge

New Delhi: The Petroleum Ministry has clearly specified that there is no shortage of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in the country and that oil marketing companies have not increased prices, even as airlines persist with fuel surcharges on tickets.

On Republic’s question at an interministerial briefing held in New Delhi, the Ministry’s representative, Sujata Sharma, said India remains in a “comfortable position” with regard to ATF supplies, adding that no price hike has been undertaken by oil marketing companies.

Major Indian airlines add 'fuel surcharge'

The government’s clarification comes amid growing concern among passengers over rising airfares. In recent days, leading Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, have introduced fuel surcharges on both domestic and international routes.

Airlines have defended the move, citing escalating operational costs. Industry insiders point to volatility in global fuel markets and broader geopolitical tensions that have pushed up aviation fuel expenses, which form a significant portion of airline operating costs.

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Carriers are also dealing with additional pressures such as longer flight durations due to restricted airspace in certain regions and high taxation on ATF within India. These factors, airlines argue, have necessitated the imposition of surcharges despite no immediate revision in domestic fuel prices by suppliers.

Contrasting position confusing travellers

The contrasting positions of the government and airlines have led to confusion among travellers, many of whom are facing higher ticket prices. While the Ministry has assured that fuel availability and pricing remain stable, airlines indicate that the surcharge is a temporary measure to cushion financial strain.