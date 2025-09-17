No Bail For BMW Crash Accused, Gaganpreet To Stay In Judicial Custody For Now

The BMW crash accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, has reportedly admitted in front of the police that she was 'distracted' when she hit the motorcycle of Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Gaganpreet Kaur, the prime accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW crash that left the Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary dead and his wife critically injured, has been denied bail and her judicial custody has been extended. She will remain in jail until at least Saturday. The court will continue hearing the bail plea on Saturday at 12 noon.

Kaur, 38, was remanded in two-day judicial custody on September 15 after being arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences. The accused has sought bail, saying the crash was "wholly accidental" and unintentional.

Taking up the case, the judge asked the prosecution as to how this fatal accident was different from a hit-and-run case. The prosecution argued that the events were in continuity and showed 'mala fide' intent. To this, the counsel of the accused argued that her family too was exposed to injury.

Meanwhile, according to Republic's investigation, the husband of the accused had called up his father-in-law, Jasvinder Singh who is reported to be the director of Nulife Hospital where the victims were taken for treatment after the crash, and Gaganpreet had dialled her father after getting inside the van that was used to reach the hospital.