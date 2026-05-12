'No Banners, Posters...': TVK's Warning To 'Party Comrades' After Shutting Down 717 Liquor Shops

Chennai: On the day Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay shut down as many as 717 state-run liquor shops within 500 metres of schools, places of worship, or bus stands, he also banned his party workers from placing banners, posters that would cause a hindrance to public movement or traffic.

"Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was founded with the sole aim of the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Everyone must remember the esteemed chief minister, who is a victorious leader... who has earned the unanimous trust of the people, has entrusted us with a great responsibility," the party said on X.

"We hereby inform... that strict action will be taken against anyone who behaves in a manner that causes hindrance to the public through banners, celebrations, or anything else," it added.

As per state government data, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) presently operates a network of 4,765 retail liquor outlets throughout the state. Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, authorities conducted a comprehensive statewide audit to locate liquor shops located in close proximity to schools, colleges, religious sites, and bus stations.

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The survey identified 276 shops near religious sites, 186 near schools, and 255 near bus terminals, bringing the total slated for closure to 717. Officials noted that the initiative seeks to enforce tighter regulations and respond to public grievances regarding the presence of liquor outlets in sensitive areas.

Vijay is expected to face a trust vote later this week, possibly on Thursday. The TVK won 108 of the total 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly, breaking the stronghold of the Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, which have traditionally been in power in the state for decades. Vijay's government is supported by the Congress, CPI, CPIM, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, all of whom added 11 seats to his government, helping Vijay to cross the majority mark of 118 seats.