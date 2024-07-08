Published 13:37 IST, July 8th 2024
No Brakes on Speed? On-Duty Cop Killed in Second Hit-and-Run Incident in Maharashtra in 48 Hrs
Pune-Hit-And-Run: PC Shinde and Samadhan Koli were on patrolling duty near the Harris Bridge when a speeding unidentified car hit their vehicle from behind.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune-Hit-And-Run: PC Shinde and Samadhan Koli were on patrolling duty near the Harris Bridge when a speeding unidentified car hit their vehicle from behind. | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:59 IST, July 8th 2024