No Cause For Panic Over H1N1; Current Strains in Circulation Since 2025, Says ICMR

New Delhi: Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have clarified that no new strain of Influenza A (H1N1) has been identified in the country and said there is no cause for panic over the seasonal influenza virus currently in circulation.

According to a press note quoting a senior ICMR scientist, “The influenza A (H1N1) pdm09 viruses currently circulating in India are similar to the A/Missouri/11/2025 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus strain. These viruses belong to clade 6B.1A.5a2a and subclade D.3.1.1 and have been in circulation since 2025.”

The scientists, as per the ICMR press note, also clarified that the influenza strains currently circulating are well matched with the vaccine strains recommended for the Northern Hemisphere.

Seasonal influenza, including H1N1, is "mostly self-limiting". Common symptoms include fever, cough, headache and body aches, and most people recover with appropriate care and adequate rest, the press note added.

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However, young children, elderly people and individuals with underlying medical conditions may be at greater risk of developing complications. People have been advised to consult a doctor if symptoms persist, worsen or become severe.

The situation is being closely monitored through regular surveillance, with necessary public health measures being undertaken.

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The clarification comes amid continued monitoring of influenza activity and follows a health review meeting chaired by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda to assess Delhi's preparedness for seasonal and vector-borne diseases, including influenza, dengue and malaria.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh attended the meeting and briefed the Centre on ongoing surveillance measures and hospital preparedness in the national capital.

Singh apprised the Union Health Minister of the preparedness measures undertaken by the Delhi Government and the ongoing surveillance activities for seasonal and vector-borne diseases. He also briefed the meeting on hospital preparedness and steps being taken to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment for patients.