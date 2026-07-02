'No Charges Against Champat Rai as of Now; Wait for Final Report': VHP Blames Oppn for Creating 'Confusion' for 'Political Gain'

Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday asserted that no charges have been framed against Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai in connection with the donation row, urging all parties to await the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

VHP International President Alok Kumar strongly criticised the Opposition for levelling allegations without basis and attempting to politicise the issue ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

"On what basis are these allegations being made? Simply raising slogans or making claims that someone is being protected does not make them true," Kumar said.

He emphasised that neither the government nor the Trust has attempted to shield anyone. Kumar highlighted that the Trust's FIR had named the eight individuals mentioned in the SIT report, along with a ninth category of 'and other persons', and sought a comprehensive investigation into the entire matter.

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"If there is a comprehensive investigation, it will cover everyone... All the allegations that have been made should be thoroughly investigated," he added.

The VHP leader accused the Opposition of trying to create confusion for political gain.

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"The Assembly elections are due in 2027, and that is why the Opposition is trying to create confusion... They are using this unfortunate incident for political gain and are daydreaming that they will come to power after next year's elections. But people can see through such political theatrics," Kumar stated.

He specifically addressed claims made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, demanding that the police issue a notice to him.

"His statement gives the impression that he has some concrete information about this case... If he has any basis, evidence, or proof to support his claim, he should present it. But if he made the statement merely to create sensationalism and incite unrest and anger in the country, then a case should be registered against him," Kumar said.