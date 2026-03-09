'No Clue What They Are Doing': Kiren Rijiju Hits Out at Opposition, Says They Will 'Regret' Moving No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday (March 9) launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, describing it as “the most irresponsible” he has seen in his political career and questioning the intent behind its proposed no-confidence motion against the government.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said the government was fully prepared to participate in any debate and accused Opposition parties of lacking clarity about their own strategy in the House.

“This is the most irresponsible Opposition that I have ever seen in my life. We are ready for any discussion,” Rijiju said, adding that the Opposition appeared to have “no clue about what they are doing.”

Rationale behind the no-confidence motion

The minister further questioned the rationale behind the no-confidence motion, arguing that the move seemed more like a political tactic to create disruption rather than a genuine attempt to debate issues concerning the country.

His remarks came amid continuing tensions between the treasury benches and Opposition parties during the ongoing parliamentary session.

Opposition leaders have been demanding debates on several issues, while the government has accused them of repeatedly disrupting proceedings and walking out of discussions.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister reiterated that the government has nothing to hide and is open to debate on the floor of the House. “If they want discussion, we are ready. Parliament is the place for debate,” he said.

'Partisan behaviour'

Furthermore, as per sources, Rijiju is all set initiate the discussion on the resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, after the Opposition accused the latter of “partisan behaviour.”

118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the session, according to sources.

"Regret" moving no-confidence motion

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, he warned that they would "regret" moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Addressing reporters, Rijiju defended the Speaker, stating the motion was brought without "any reason" and solely to satisfy "one man's stubbornness".