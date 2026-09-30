'Threat To Women's Safety Will Not Be Tolerated', 'Men Must Know That No Means No': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday asserted that there would be “no compromise” on the safety of women in the capital, stressing that girls should not face restrictions for the sake of security. Instead, she said, boys and men must be taught to behave appropriately, respect women, and understand that “no means no.”

Speaking at the diamond-jubilee celebrations of University of Delhi’s Maitreyi College during the ‘Parampara Se Pragati’ programme, Gupta questioned the disproportionate expectations placed on girls.

“Why is everything meant only for girls? So many restrictions, so much prudence expected, so many boundaries,” she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the need to advise boys as well as girls, the Chief Minister underlined that men must understand right and wrong in their interactions with women.

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“There is no compromise on this in Delhi. It is not solely the girls’ responsibility to take care of everything. Everyone has to do their part,” she said. She also directed the police to perform their duty diligently and ensure no security lapses in any area.

Gupta emphasised that ensuring a safe environment is a collective responsibility.

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“When incidents happen in Delhi where questions are raised over the safety of girls, families often impose restrictions only on girls. But when restrictions are needed, boys should also be taught,” she noted.

On gender sensitisation, she added, “Everyone should understand their dos and don’ts. Boys should understand that they have to respect others, and they should know that ‘NO’ means NO.”

The Chief Minister warned of strict action against wrongdoers.

“If anyone does anything wrong in this city, they will not be spared,” she said, adding that those who commit such acts would face punishment severe enough to deter future generations.

She expressed a clear vision for the capital: “There is no place for fear or terror in our city. We have to ensure that our daughters can go anywhere at any time.”

Beyond safety, Gupta urged girls to prioritise their own growth.

“Girls and women often have one shortcoming: they think they do not want to do anything for themselves and only want to do things for their families. But first, choose yourself,” she said.

Recalling her own journey, she remarked that as a student she never imagined she would one day become Chief Minister and address young women like them.