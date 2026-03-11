Updated 11 March 2026 at 18:40 IST
No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Defeated In Lok Sabha
The no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla has been defeated in the Lok Sabha.
Image: Sansad TV
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday rejected Opposition's no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla by voice vote amid sloganeering and protest in the House.
The motion had been moved by Congress leader Mohammad Jawed and was backed by several Opposition MPs.
Developing…
Published On: 11 March 2026 at 18:23 IST