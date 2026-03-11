Republic World
Updated 11 March 2026 at 18:40 IST

No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Defeated In Lok Sabha

The no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla has been defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Nidhi Sinha
No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Defeated In Lok Sabha | Image: Sansad TV

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday rejected Opposition's no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla by voice vote amid sloganeering and protest in the House.

The motion had been moved by Congress leader Mohammad Jawed and was backed by several  Opposition MPs.

Developing…

