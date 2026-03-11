'BJP Never Brought No-confidence Motion Against Speaker When In Opposition: Amit Shah Rips Apart Opposition Over Om Birla's Removal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that it is unfortunate for the country's parliamentary politics that the opposition has brought a resolution for the removal of Speaker Om Birla and that members are expected to speak and participate in proceedings according to the rules and procedures.

Replying to the two-day debate on the opposition resolution, Amit Shah said that the Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition.

He said the House is not a marketplace and the members are expected to follow the rules.

"This is not ordinary. After about four decades, a No-Confidence Motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought. It is unfortunate for Parliamentary politics and this House," Amit Shah said.

"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition. Specific rules have been created by this very Lok Sabha to guide how the Speaker should conduct the sessions. This House is not a marketplace; members are expected to speak and participate according to its rules and procedures," he added.

Amit Shah slammed the opposition parties and said its action has raised questions on the deep reputation of India's democracy.

The Constitution has given the role of a mediator to the Speaker. You cast suspicions on the mediator. In 75 years, both the Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than 'paatal'. Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation," he said.

Amit Shah said the BJP has been in the Opposition for a long time, but it never brought a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

"Three times, a no-confidence motion against the Speaker of the Lok Sabha was introduced in the House; however, neither the BJP nor the NDA has ever brought forward such a motion," he said.