'No Crisis Of Any Kind': Rajnath Singh's Assurance Amid Middle East Conflict, Says Troubles Not 'Completely Ended'

Lucknow: In a statement of assurance amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the crisis has not completely been averted despite the “formal ceasefire” reached between US and Iran, saying that they have “sufficient reserves to deal with any kind of crisis in the country.”

In a definitive tone of assertion, Singh said that the Centre is ensuring that “there is no crisis of any kind”, even after two to three months.

"There has been a formal ceasefire, but given the situation on the ground, it would not be appropriate to assume that the crisis has completely ended.... We have sufficient reserves to deal with any kind of crisis in the country…The government is continuously ensuring that there is no crisis of any kind, even after two to three months," the Defence Minister said.

Govt ‘Fully C ommitted’ To Farmers' Welfare

Assuring farmers, Rajnath Singh said that the BJP government is "fully committed" to farmers' welfare, asserting that the Centre has always "worked to ensure that every farmer receives support". He added that smart farming can be eased through the use of innovation and the latest technology.

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"Farming is known to be a tough and traditional job, but it is being eased through innovation and the latest technology. Smart farming is being done through mobile technology, drones and modern-day seeding processes. The country's youth are taking part in this farming revolution. This process is now being done all over the country," he added.

Islamabad Talks

The remarks from Singh come in the backdrop of US-Iran ceasefire efforts in Islamabad. However, despite the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and Jared Kushner in Islamabad, the two are yet to engage in direct discussions with the Iranian side.

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