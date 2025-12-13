No DA Hikes for Retired Govt Employees? Govt Debunks Fake WhatsApp News

New Delhi: Central government agency Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed as a false viral message claiming that retired government employees will no longer receive Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes or Pay Commission benefits under the Finance Act, 2025.

The fake message claimed, “In a major policy change affecting lakhs of pensioners, the government has passed the Finance Act 2025, which will withdraw crucial post-retirement benefits of retired government employees…As per the new rules, pensioners will no longer be eligible for Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes or future Pay Commission benefits, including those from the upcoming 8th Pay Commission.”

The false information further claimed that the Finance Act 2025 states that the government will not be responsible for maintaining the financial benefits of retired employees. It added, “This means that Pay Commission benefits and DA hikes will not apply to those who have already retired.”

It claimed that the decision has sparked significant concerns among retired government employees and their associations. “Critics argue that the new rules effectively nullify the protections guaranteed by a 1982 Supreme Court judgment, which mandated that pensioners be treated equally, regardless of their retirement date. The judgment had ensured that pensioners would receive a pension equal to 50% of their last drawn salary, along with other benefits. However, the Finance Act 2025 overrides this framework, stating that the government will independently decide on revising pensions or allowances, and any increases will only apply prospectively without any arrears,” the fake read.

The PIB issued a clarification over this, saying that there has been no change in post-retirement benefits for government pensioners and that the Finance Act, 2025 does not withdraw DA hikes or Pay Commission-linked revisions for those who have already retired. The viral message, widely circulated on social media and messaging platforms, was termed misleading and factually incorrect.

In a post on X, the PIB said, “A message circulating on WhatsApp claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees under the Finance Act 2025…The claim is FAKE!”

