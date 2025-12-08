No Delay By Govt in Dealing With IndiGo Crisis, Waiting for Inquiry Report: Civil Aviation Secy Samir Sinha

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha has said that there has been no delay on the part of the government in swinging into action following the operational crisis in IndiGo airlines, and there were coordinated meetings with the airlines and airports to iron out the difficulties faced by people.

"Not at all," the Civil Aviation Secretary told ANI in an interview when asked if there was a delay from the government to swing into action amid IndiGo flight cancellations.

He said the government took several steps to deal with problems faced by people and the process has been smooth after its intervention.

"On the 3rd (December), when we got to know, immediately we held meetings, and thereafter we coordinated with the airlines and also with the airports and other airlines, and thereafter everything has been smooth. The recovery has been very quick. We have also put fare caps. Airfare has been capped at Rs 18,000. It starts from Rs 7500 for up to 500 kilometres, and beyond 1500 kilometres, it is Rs 18000," Sinha told ANI at Delhi airport.

He also said that the government is waiting for the outcome of the inquiry ordered into the IndiGo flight cancellations and operational crisis.

"We have already ordered an inquiry. A detailed inquiry is going to take place in the next 15 days or so, and once the outcome of the inquiry is there with us, then we will go into the reasons for that. We would not like to have this kind of occurrence ever in future. We are waiting for the outcome of the inquiry. In the meantime, the senior management of IndiGo has also been Show Caused. We will wait for the inquiry report and thereafter take corrective actions," Sinha said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that IndiGo Airlines has responded to the Show-Cause notice on the airline's fiasco that led to widespread cancellations last week.

DGCA, in a release, stated that the airlines has requested more time to respond to the Show-Cause notice, stating that it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time, considering the "complexity and vast scale of operations."

IndiGo suggested some preliminary contributing factors that led to this fiasco, listing the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) order as one of them.

"IndiGo states it is realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s) at this time due to the complexity and vast scale of operations. They note that the DGCA's manual allows a fifteen-day response timeline for SCNs, suggesting more time is needed to conduct a comprehensive 'Root Cause Analysis' (RCA). The complete RCA will be shared once finished," the release said.

Along with the FDTL order, IndiGo mentioned other contributing factors such as "minor technical glitches, schedule changes, adverse weather conditions."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu told Rajya Sabha earlier in the day that the problems faced by Indigo Airlines passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning.

He said that thorough consultations have been held with all stakeholders concerning Flight Time Limitations (FTTL) guidelines, and emphasised that there will be no compromise on safety.

The Minister said stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.

"For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," he said.