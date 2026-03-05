As Speculation Grows On Nitish Kumar’s Possible Rajya Sabha Move, Chirag Paswan Rules Out Leadership Change

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has dismissed speculation of a leadership change in Bihar, stating there is no discussion regarding a new Chief Minister in the state.

"There's no discussion on changing the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar, and our double-engine government is working well," said the Union Minister.

Paswan also addressed rumours regarding Nitish's son's potential entry into active politics, asserting that whether or not Nishant Kumar chooses to step into the political arena is entirely a matter of his personal choice.

"There's no point in giving statements in anticipation because he hasn't been in public life till now. This is his choice, his family's choice, and his party's choice. When this decision comes to our alliance, I'll address it. I always welcome youths in politics; my PM always welcomes youth in politics," said Paswan.

Advertisement

While addressing the speculation regarding a leadership change in Bihar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan noted that the fifth candidate from the NDA alliance for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections has not yet been finalised.

"Within the alliance, discussions over the names had been going on for a long time. Now that the process has begun and the elections are near, we are moving closer to the results. The list of BJP candidates was released yesterday. I congratulate Nitin Nabin ji as he is going to take a big responsibility... The fifth name from the NDA alliance has not been finalised yet. Discussions are still going on," added Paswan.

Advertisement

Earlier, amid mounting speculation over Nitish Kumar resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar, sources from the Janata Dal (United) stated that the veteran leader might transition to the Rajya Sabha, days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polls for the upper house.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has also refuted the speculation that the Bihar CM might resign and file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

"Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister," Singh said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026, a press note stated.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.