'No Dispute in Mahagathbandhan, Differences Over 5-10 Seats Normal': Ashok Gehlot in Patna'No Dispute in Mahagathbandhan, Differences Over 5-10 Seats Normal': Ashok Gehlot in Patna | Image: X

Patna: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who arrived in Patna on Wednesday ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, clarified that there is no significant conflict within the Mahagathbandhan. He said minor differences over a few seats in the 243-member alliance are normal and not unusual in any state-level coalition.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "There is no dispute in Mahagathbandhan, focusing on 243 seats and in such a large alliance, having differences over 5 to10 seats is nothing unusual. In any state where there’s an alliance, it’s possible that conflicts may arise over a few seats. There are friendly fights, and that happens in all other states as well. Mahagathbandha remains firm against the BJP and JD(U)."

Gehlot reached Patna on Wednesday to resolve the issue of “friendly fight” within the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Gehlot is likely to meet the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who is contesting the assembly polls from the Raghopur constituency.

The All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) had earlier named former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as Senior Election Observer for the assembly polls in Bihar, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has also been named as a Senior Election Observer.

Speaking about the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance, Gehlot said on Tuesday that all confusion would be cleared soon.

"There can be a friendly fight on some seats. The process is moving forward. We will hold a press conference, and the situation will be cleared. All the confusion will be cleared. Mahagathbandhan will contest the elections strongly,” he told ANI.

The RJD on Monday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants.

After comparing the candidate lists from the RJD and Congress for the Bihar assembly elections, it is evident that there are some common seats where both parties have fielded candidates, despite being part of the Mahagathbandhan.

In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress). However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies, with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.