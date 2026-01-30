No Exits, No Escape: Chilling Timeline Of Kolkata Anandapur Fire Horror As Public Fury Erupts Against Death Trap Warehouses | Image: X

Kolkata: At least 21 people have been killed and 28 are still missing after a massive fire tore through two adjoining warehouses in Kolkata’s Anandapur area, one of which was operated by popular quick-service food chain Wow! Momo. The tragedy, which unfolded in the early hours of January 26, has triggered a nationwide outcry, with allegations of labour exploitation and safety violations dominating public discourse.

How the Fire Unfolded

According to fire department officials, the blaze broke out at around 3 am at a warehouse owned by Pushpanjali Decorators near the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. The fire rapidly spread to the neighbouring Wow! Momo warehouse, where large quantities of packaging material and other combustible items were stored. By the time multiple fire tenders reached the site, both structures were fully engulfed.

Firefighters battled the inferno for over 36 hours, facing repeated flare-ups and structural collapses. Thick smoke, intense heat and falling debris significantly slowed rescue operations, while portions of the buildings collapsed, trapping workers inside.

Deaths, Missing Workers and Identification

Police said 21 bodies have been recovered, many of them burnt beyond recognition, necessitating DNA testing for identification. Officials confirmed that 28 people remain unaccounted, raising fears that the death toll could rise further.

Most of those inside the warehouses were workers present overnight. Families of missing workers have been camping near the site and hospitals, alleging that their relatives had been working extended hours and never returned home.

Safety Norms Under Scanner

Preliminary investigations have revealed serious lapses in fire safety compliance. Fire officials confirmed that neither warehouse had a valid fire safety clearance, nor were there adequate firefighting systems such as alarms, sprinklers or clearly marked emergency exits.

Authorities are also probing allegations that workers were unable to escape because exits were locked or blocked, though police have said these claims are still being verified as part of the investigation.

Arrest and Ongoing Probe

Police arrested Gangadhar Das, owner of the decorators’ warehouse where the fire is believed to have originated, on charges including causing death by negligence. He has been remanded to police custody as investigators examine responsibility for safety compliance and operational practices at both facilities.

Officials said further legal action could follow once forensic and structural assessments are completed.

Wow! Momo’s Statement

Wow! Momo confirmed that three individuals linked to the company, two employees and one contracted security guard, were among the dead. The company said the fire originated in the adjacent warehouse and later spread to its premises.

The brand announced Rs.10 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, along with monthly financial assistance to dependents and educational support for children of the deceased, stating it is cooperating fully with authorities.

Social Media Outrage

The incident has sparked intense outrage on social media, with several users alleging that the fire exposed “the ugliest face of capitalism” and accusing companies of treating workers as disposable.

In one post, a user alleged that workers were locked inside the warehouse at night to prevent theft and force overtime, questioning whether such practices violated labour laws. Tagging Wow! Momo co-founder Sagar Daryani, the post asked, “Isn’t it illegal to keep employees locked in? Or do you bribe everyone?”

Another viral post described the incident as “not an accident, but a crime”, claiming that workers were trapped inside a “death chamber” with no means of escape once the fire broke out. “Our lives are not worth even one rupee in this country”, the user wrote, echoing a broader sentiment of despair and anger.

Several users also disputed early casualty figures, asserting that more workers may have been present inside the warehouse at the time of the fire and demanding a transparent accounting of the dead and missing.

Political Reactions and Protests

Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, visited the site and accused authorities of failing to enforce safety regulations. Protests were staged near the warehouse complex, with demonstrators demanding accountability from both corporate entities and government agencies.

Probe Continues

Rescue teams continue clearing debris as forensic experts work to identify victims through DNA profiling. Police are recording statements from survivors, families and nearby residents, while safety audits of similar warehouses across the city have reportedly been ordered.